Auto driver arrested for rape of Thane woman by promising her job

A 40-year-old Thane-based woman, who was lured with the promise of a job by an auto rickshaw driver, was raped by him while ferrying her from Thane to Bhandup. The incident occurred on a deserted patch between Bhandup and Vikhroli on October 23 while the complaint was registered at the Wagle Estate police station in Thane on October 29.

Wagle police arrested the auto driver, Brij Mohan Giri, 40, who has been riding an auto for six to seven years, and handed over the case to Vikhroli police.

According to the police, the woman had hired Giri’s auto to reach a placement agency. The driver heard her talking over the phone requesting to look for a job for her. Giri overheard the conversation and got her into some small talks. He told her that he knew a few people who could give her a job and took her phone number.

The woman who stays with her husband and children was in need of a job as her family was in a dire situation due to the pandemic. The driver called her and assured that he could take her to a person who would hire her. He picked her up on Saturday morning and while on the Eastern Express Highway he stopped his auto between the bushes in Vikhroli and Bhandup. He asked her to follow him.

An officer from Wagle Estate police station said, “The woman first went with him but as soon as he took her into the bushes, she refused to go inside. He forcefully took her inside, beat her up and raped her. Later, he threatened to kill her if she went to the police, snatched her gold chain, dropped her at her residence and fled the spot. The woman was initially scared but mustered courage and went to Wagle Estate police station on Friday to register a complaint against the man.

“We registered FIR under rape and theft case, and arrested the accused while he was on duty in Thane. As the incident happened under the jurisdiction of Vikhroli police, we have handed over the case and the accused to them,” the officer added.