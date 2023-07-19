Auto driver threatens pedestrian at knifepoint, forcibly transfers 10,000 through G-Pay

Mumbai: An autorickshaw driver was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday for allegedly threatening a pedestrian at knifepoint and forcibly transferring ₹10,000 through Google Pay on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway near Nalasopara. The accused has been identified as Yogesh Kudalkar, 45. According to the police, Kudalkar confessed to looting pedestrians and other vehicle drivers on the highway. “Kudalkar hits a pedestrian or any other vehicle deliberately with his auto and then picks up a fight and makes the victims pay. If the victims refuse, Kudalkar threatens them at knifepoint and loots them,” added the officer. (HT PHOTO)

According to the police, the incident occurred on Monday around 8.30pm when the victim, Mahesh Mulchand Nishad, 34, was returning from work to his house in Dhaniv Baug in Nalasopara. “Kudalkar rammed his vehicle into Nishad from behind. Then, he exited the vehicle and began abusing Nishad for walking in the middle of the road. Kudalkar, a history-sheeter, had intentionally hit Nishad to loot him,” an officer from Pelhar police station said.

When Nishad confronted Kudalkar, the latter began assaulting him, claiming that his auto was damaged, the officer said. “The auto driver then demanded money to repair his vehicle. When Nishad refused, Kudalkar threatened to kill him and searched his pockets. When Kudalkar did not find any cash in Nishad’s pockets, he snatched his phone and demanded his Google Pay password at knifepoint,” he added.

The officer said that Kudalkar then transferred ₹10,000 to his account before stabbing the victim in his shoulder and fleeing. “Nishad was rushed to the Sanjeevani Hospital,” added the officer. “We then tracked the account to which the money was transferred.”

Based on the lead, police zeroed in on Kudalkar at his house in Nalasopara and arrested him. According to the police, Kudalkar confessed to looting pedestrians and other vehicle drivers on the highway. “Kudalkar hits a pedestrian or any other vehicle deliberately with his auto and then picks up a fight and makes the victims pay. If the victims refuse, Kudalkar threatens them at knifepoint and loots them,” added the officer.

The police have registered a case of attempt to murder and assault against the auto driver and are now trying to find out how many more people he has robbed in the past.