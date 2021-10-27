Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Avoid firecrackers, large gatherings during Diwali: Maharashtra govt
The Maharashtra government has asked citizens to avoid the use of firecrackers in order to avoid noise and air pollution
Published on Oct 27, 2021 08:23 PM IST
By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai

In a new set of guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government on Wednesday for the upcoming Diwali festival, the state government has asked citizens to avoid the use of firecrackers in order to avoid noise and air pollution. It has also asked citizens to celebrate the festival by lighting lamps.

“Increasing the level of air and noise pollution adversely affects the health of people and animals after Diwali. Citizens should avoid bursting firecrackers this year and instead celebrate by lighting lamps, although rules have been relaxed as per revised guidelines,” reads the state government guidelines.

Further, the state government has asked citizens to avoid crowding and large gatherings during the festival.

“Care should be taken to ensure that the guidelines are adhered to while celebrating the festival. During Diwali, the shops and streets are crowded. Citizens should avoid crowds as much as possible. Especially, senior citizens and children should avoid leaving the house. Restrictions on large gatherings of citizens should be maintained,” states the guidelines.

The state government has also asked the citizens to wear facial masks and observe social distancing during the festival.

