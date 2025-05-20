Menu Explore
Avoid victory rallies, soldiers have died: Amit Thackeray to Modi

ByYogesh Naik
May 20, 2025 07:02 AM IST

In a letter, Thackeray says though there is a ceasefire, it is difficult to trust Pakistan, knowing its earlier history

MUMBAI: At a time when the BJP and its allies are celebrating India’s answer to the Pahalgam terror attack by taking out ‘tiranga yatras’ across the country, the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has written to prime minister Narendra Modi, requesting restraint in victory rallies since the war is not over yet and Indian soldiers have lost their lives.

Amit Thackeray
Amit Thackeray

The letter has been written by Raj Thackeray’s son, Amit, who, after thanking Modi for his “tough stand on terrorism”, has emphasised that the numerous victory rallies have caused confusion since the war is not over though there is a ceasefire with Pakistan. “Besides, soldiers have lost their lives, and it is painful to see that celebrations are being organised,” the letter says. “Everyone feels strongly about the soldiers and their families.”

Amit has stated in the letter that though there is a ceasefire, it is difficult to trust Pakistan, knowing its earlier history. “As such, till the final outcome, restraint must be observed and such rallies must be avoided,” he said.

Amit entered electoral politics recently and was defeated by Mahesh Sawant of the Shiv Sena (UBT) in the Mahim assembly constituency. Earlier, his father Raj Thackeray had said that war was not a solution and terrorists needed to be targeted.

When questioned, BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said, “We have won on many fronts. If Indians want to celebrate the victory, why should others bother? We will celebrate the victory of the Indian armed forces.”

