Awaiting bail, Sanjay Raut is now penning a book

Mumbai Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut, who was arrested earlier this month by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case in a redevelopment project at Goregaon, is reportedly penning a book behind bars in the Arthur Road prison, in Byculla.

Despite his arrest, Raut remains the executive editor of the Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana. The newspaper has Shiv Sena president and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray as its editor. Raut used to write the editorials in Saamana and also pen his weekly column that appeared on Sunday.

The book is supposedly about the case of the redevelopment project. Undertrials lodged in jail are given writing material like pen and paper as per the rules. Raut is reputed to write his editorials and columns by hand.

Both Raut and Shiv Sena have claimed that the case and his arrest were born out of political vendetta as he repeatedly attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Raut is a published author and has several books to his name, such as a compilation of his columns ‘Rokhthok,’ ‘Yuganta’, ‘Sunna Karnare Divas,’ and two volumes of ‘Ekavachani,’ the compilation of his interviews of late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray.