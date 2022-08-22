Awaiting bail, Sanjay Raut is now penning a book
Mumbai Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut, who was arrested earlier this month by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case in a redevelopment project at Goregaon, is reportedly penning a book behind bars in the Arthur Road prison, in Byculla
Despite his arrest, Raut remains the executive editor of the Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana. The newspaper has Shiv Sena president and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray as its editor. Raut used to write the editorials in Saamana and also pen his weekly column that appeared on Sunday.
The book is supposedly about the case of the redevelopment project. Undertrials lodged in jail are given writing material like pen and paper as per the rules. Raut is reputed to write his editorials and columns by hand.
Both Raut and Shiv Sena have claimed that the case and his arrest were born out of political vendetta as he repeatedly attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Raut is a published author and has several books to his name, such as a compilation of his columns ‘Rokhthok,’ ‘Yuganta’, ‘Sunna Karnare Divas,’ and two volumes of ‘Ekavachani,’ the compilation of his interviews of late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray.
Ministers upset over delay in road construction, widening projects
LUCKNOW Ministers in charge of Lucknow expressed displeasure over the delay in road construction and widening projects in the district when they learned that only 28 of the 83 projects under the PWD had been completed. Minister of state for vocational education and skill development, PWD minister Jitendra Prasada (independent charge) Kapil Dev Agarwal and MoS for medical education Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh were reviewing development works and law and order in the district.
K’taka HC: Azaan on loudspeakers does not violate fundamental rights of others
The Karnataka high court has said Azaan (Muslim call to prayer) on loudspeakers does not violate the fundamental right of people of other faiths. A public interest litigation by Bengaluru resident Manjunath S Halawar was heard by a division bench headed by acting chief justice Alok Aradhe. The “contention that the contents of Azaan violate the fundamental right guaranteed to the petitioner as well the persons of other faith cannot be accepted”, it said.
Dwarfing of paddy crop: Experts panel to submit report with PAU
As reports are emerging about mysterious dwarfing of paddy plants from all districts across Punjab and neighbouring state of Haryana, Punjab Agricultural University has formed a five-member committee to look into the cause behind the trend. The committee is likely to submit its fact-finding report to PAU by Wednesday (August 24) It is for the second time this year when the cash crop has encountered a problem.
BJP attacks Siddaramaiah for ‘visiting temple after eating meat’
BJP leaders in Karnataka are targeting senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah for reportedly going to a temple during his recent visit to Kodagu district after eating non-vegetarian food, and have accused him of hurting religious sentiments. Siddaramaiah visiting Basaveshwara temple in Kodlipet after allegedly eating non-vegetarian food has triggered a controversy. “Siddaramaiah or anyone should not hurt the feelings of the faithful. If you (Siddaramaiah) have guts, eat pork and visit a mosque,” he challenged.
K’taka to launch pilot road project giving cyclists, pedestrians priority
With an aim to decongest the roads, the Karnataka government is gearing up to launch its pilot project in Tumakuru and one zone of Bengaluru, officials in the know of matter said on Monday. The state is experimenting with the active mobility plan under which the pedestrians, cyclists and public transport will get priority on the roads.
