Azad, Cross, Oval maidans face policy reset, govt rethinks leases

MUMBAI: In a move that could redraw the rules governing some of South Mumbai’s most iconic open spaces, the Maharashtra government plans to review the leases, rents and usage of Azad Maidan, Cross Maidan and Oval Maidan, while framing a new policy for their long-term management. Azad Maidan and Bombay Gymkhana in Mumbai HT photo by Hemant Padalkar. 21.10.2010 Mumbai

According to a government resolution issued by the state sports department on Friday, a high-level committee will examine the playing-pitch leases, including their tenure and terms and conditions, and recommend whether or not they should be renewed and under what conditions.

The decision assumes significance as the three historic grounds are used extensively by sports organisations and budding cricketers for practice and competitions. Around 60 clubs operate from these maidans, providing training to athletes and facilitating various sporting activities. Besides, Azad Maidan has hosted political and public gatherings since the colonial British era, and is the designated space for public protests and political rallies.

The tussle for control of the three maidans goes back a few years. While these sprawling grounds are owned by the state public works department (PWD), their pitches are managed by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), which had leased these grounds from the government. After their leases expired, MCA office-bearers met chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in November last year but the matter is still pending.

These developments, including the comprehensive review ordered by the state sports department, must be viewed against an attempt made by the same department in 2021 to wrest ownership of these grounds. In June that year, the department had written to the state government, seeking the transfer of these grounds but the matter made no headway then.

The current review of the leases and rents will be made by a panel headed by the principal secretary of the state sports department, and including the sports commissioner, Mumbai city collector, a PWD executive engineer, senior officials of the sports department and a representative of the MCA.

According to the GR, the committee will assess whether rents should be revised, taking into account maintenance expenditure, facilities available, the nature of usage and prevailing rates. The government has also sought a uniform and transparent rule book for use of the maidans. The proposed framework will cover the booking system, duration of use, priority for allotment, charges and security arrangements, among other issues.

The committee will also examine the system of control, management, maintenance, repairs and conservation of the grounds and suggest changes to improve their upkeep.

The government has specifically asked the panel to “recommend a policy that gives priority to sports development while maintaining an appropriate balance between the interests of various sports organisations, players and citizens in the use of the grounds”.

The government has asked the panel to make recommendations for a financially viable, sports-oriented and sustainable policy for the long-term management of Azad Maidan, Cross Maidan and Oval Maidan.

The move effectively places the arrangements governing the use and leasing of these grounds across the three prominent maidans under review, with the committee expected to recommend a fresh framework for their management.

Ranjit Singh Deol, principal secretary, sports department, said the government wanted to improve the management of the maidans while ensuring that they continue to nurture the next generation of cricketers. “We already have rules governing the management and use of the maidans, but we want to ensure they are managed better and hence formulating a comprehensive policy for them,” Deol said.

“Many times, people seek permission to hold various activities on the maidans, which at times damages the playing pitches. Mumbai is known as a cricket hub, and this cannot be allowed to be disturbed,” he said.

“We will also take the views of all stakeholders and formulate a detailed policy, which will subsequently be placed before the government for approval,” Deol added.