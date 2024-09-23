Badlapur Sexual Assault: Accused Akshay Shinde shot dead by police in encounter

Mumbai: The Thane police crime branch killed Akshay Shinde, a suspect arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two 4-year-old girls in a pre-primary school in Badlapur East, during an encounter on Monday evening. The incident occurred after Shinde purportedly snatched a policeman's gun and fired two rounds at him. The Thane police crime branch killed Akshay Shinde, a suspect arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two 4-year-old girls in a pre-primary school in Badlapur East. HT Photo

According to Thane police, a case was registered against Shinde at the Boisar police station last week, following a complaint lodged by his estranged second wife. He was charged under section 377 of the Indian Penal Code for having unnatural intercourse with her. The case was later transferred to Thane and taken over by the Thane Crime Branch, which had obtained a production warrant in the third case registered against Shinde.

The crime branch took Shinde into custody at approximately 5.30 pm from Taloja jail, where he was being held. A team of about 10 policemen was escorting him from the jail in a police vehicle, with three armed officers seated next to the 24-year-old, according to a senior police officer from Thane.

The officer added, "As the police vehicle reached Mumbra Bypass, Shinde snatched the pistol of assistant police inspector Nilesh More and fired two rounds at him, injuring the police officer's leg."

Another police officer seated near Shinde responded to the sudden attack, firing three rounds at the suspect. All three bullets struck Shinde in his upper body. The injured 24-year-old was then taken to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, where he was pronounced dead, the senior police officer stated.

On August 16, the Badlapur East police had booked the 24-year-old cleaning staff member at the primary school for allegedly sexually assaulting two 4-year-old kindergarten girls. One of the girls was reportedly assaulted on August 13. After returning home that day, she disclosed the incident to her parents.

The following day, her parents visited the school and informed the principal about the episode, but the principal refused to accept that the incident could have occurred on school premises. The parents then had the girl examined by a doctor, who confirmed the allegations. After this, the parents again approached the school, but the authorities did not acknowledge their complaint.

Meanwhile, the girl revealed that another of her classmates had been similarly assaulted by the accused. The parents of the second girl then approached the school authorities. Eventually, on August 16, the Badlapur East police registered an offence based on the complaint lodged by the second girl and arrested the accused.

However, the next day, the girl and her pregnant mother were made to wait for around 10 hours, first for recording their statements and later for the child's medical examination. The apathetic approach of the school authorities and the police angered the parents of the school children.

The parents decided to protest the issue and gathered outside the school on August 20, but the school trustees refused to meet them. Angry parents, supported by locals, then blocked an arterial road and the bridge connecting Badlapur East with the West. The lack of response from the authorities resulted in massive protests, with demonstrators moving to the railway station and blocking the railway line for around 10 hours, garnering widespread media attention and severe political reactions from opponents.

In response to the public outcry, the state government established a special investigating team (SIT) under IPS officer Arti Sigh to investigate the matter. The SIT later registered a second POCSO case against Shinde based on a complaint lodged by the parents of the first victim. Both cases have been investigated by the SIT, and charge sheets have already been filed against Shinde in the special POCSO court at Kalyan.

In addition to Shinde, the SIT has also named school trust chairman Udya Kotwal, secretary Tushar Apte, and principal Archana Athavale as accused in the case. Kotwal's pre-arrest bail plea has been rejected by the Kalyan court, and he has approached the high court for relief.

The third case against Shinde was initially registered in Boisar and was transferred to the Badlapur police station last week. The 23-year-old woman in her complaint stated that she married Akshay Shinde in 2021 and left him after just 13 days due to sexual harassment and infidelity.

She said, "In my community, I was forbidden from marrying anyone in the Shinde family. Akshay concealed his identity by claiming to be a Pawar and married me. Due to the lockdown, my family couldn't verify his claims. Thirteen days into the marriage, I received Akshay's Aadhaar card and discovered that his real name was Shinde. After enduring multiple instances of sexual harassment from him, I fled from the house."