Bail for Mumbai teacher arrested for sexually assaulting minor student

MUMBAI: A court on Tuesday granted bail to a 40-year-old female school teacher arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting her 16-year-old male student on multiple occasions over a year. (Shutterstock)

While granting relief, the special court for cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act took into account the fact that the accused is the mother of two minor children.

The teacher, who was earlier employed at one of the city’s top schools where the minor studied, was arrested on June 28 following a police complaint filed by the boy’s parents. According to the police, from January 2024 to February 2025, the teacher had sex with the boy at various five-star hotels and also in her car. She allegedly resigned from the school last year after the boy passed Class 11.

In her bail plea, the teacher denied the allegations, stating that the FIR had been filed at the instance of the boy’s mother, who disapproved of their relationship. The teacher also claimed that the boy had expressed his affection for her, even referring to her as his “wife” in their communications, but this was deliberately omitted from the FIR.

“The informant’s son was deeply affectionate and emotionally attached to the applicant,” the plea stated, citing multiple conversations in which the boy allegedly expressed his desire to be with her. The police had earlier claimed the teacher told them she was “really in love” with the boy.

While applying for bail, the teacher’s lawyers, advocates Neeraj Yadav and Deepa Punjani, argued that the accused had no prior criminal record, had cooperated with investigators, and posed no flight risk. Medical records relating to her minor daughter were also submitted to support her request for bail.

The teacher also argued that the investigation was biased and selectively conducted. Her bail plea referred to an accomplice—allegedly involved in persuading the minor to meet the accused—and pointed out that no action had been taken against this person, despite her being named in the FIR. “This clearly reflects a one-sided and discriminatory approach,” the plea stated.

The court granted the accused bail, but with certain conditions to ensure she isn’t a flight risk and doesn’t tamper with the investigation. It directed her to submit her address proof, her Aadhaar or election card, and the contact details of two known persons residing in Mumbai.

The court also directed the accused to “not tamper with the evidence of prosecution” and “not meet the victim, contact him or threaten him in any manner.” Further, she was barred from directly or indirectly making any inducement, threat, or promise to any witness. The accused was also directed to attend the trial regularly and not leave Mumbai without the court’s permission. A breach of any of these conditions will amount to cancellation of bail, the court said.

The accused will be released upon furnishing a personal bond of ₹50,000 along with one or more solvent surety bonds of the same amount.

Sources close to the complainant’s family described the court’s decision as “a grave injustice” and questioned “why a sexual assault offender has been allowed to roam around free”. They added that the family is consulting its lawyer and is likely to challenge the bail order.