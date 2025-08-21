Ban on heavy vehicles on Mumbai-Goa highway during Ganeshotsav

NAVI MUMBAI: Anticipating a massive surge in traffic during the upcoming Ganesh festival, authorities have imposed restrictions on the movement of heavy vehicles on the Mumbai Goa highway (National Highway 66). An artist uses coloured chalk sticks to make Ganpati idol, at a Ganesh workshop, Chinchpokli, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday. (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

The order, issued by Deputy Regional Transport Officer (Panvel), bans the movement of vehicles with a load capacity of 16 tonnes and above including trucks, trailers, lorries, and multi-axle vehicles on the designated days - to ease congestion and ensure the safety of devotees traveling to Konkan and Goa.

“The move is aimed at preventing traffic snarls and accidents on the narrow and busy Mumbai–Goa highway, which witnesses an unprecedented rush of vehicles during the 11-day Ganesh festival,” said an official.

The restriction will be in force during the following periods:

Idol arrivals (Aug 23–28): Complete ban from 00:01 hrs, Aug 23 to 11pm Aug 28; Immersion of 5 and 7-day idols (Aug 31 and Sept 2): Ban from 8am to 11pm on both days; Anant Chaturdashi (Sept 6–7): Ban from 8am on Sept 6 to 8pm on Sept 7.

The ban, however, would not apply to vehicles carrying essential commodities such as milk, fuel, LPG cylinders, medicines, oxygen, food grains, vegetables, and other perishable items. Exemptions have also been given to vehicles transporting import/export goods from JNPT and Jaigad ports and those carrying materials for road widening and repair works on the highway.

Authorities have directed transporters availing exemptions to obtain entry permits from the transport department or highway police before operating.