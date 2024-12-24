Bandra police boost security at five churches for Christmas Eve

Mumbai: The Bandra police have increased their presence around local churches on Christmas Eve in anticipation of thousands of visitors from diverse faiths attending midnight Mass. The Bandra police have increased their presence around local churches on Christmas Eve. Representational Image. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

Officials expect nearly 3,000 people to visit the century-old Roman Catholic church, which has become a popular tourist destination in recent years.

The enhanced police deployment extends to four other churches in the area: St Andrew's Church, St Peter's, St Stephen's and St Francis of Assisi Church, in addition to Mount Mary.

Sachin Rane, senior inspector at Bandra police station, said people from various religious backgrounds come to experience the Christmas celebrations and attend midnight Mass.

"Since it's the main festival of Christians, they will also be present. We are expecting a crowd of 2,500-3,000 people to visit Mount Mary church and other four churches in Bandra on Christmas. For traffic management and maintaining law and order, we have increased police presence at all key spots," Rane said.

At Mount Mary's Church alone, authorities have deployed 23 officers, including inspectors, assistant inspectors and sub-inspectors, along with 23 additional staff members. The remaining four churches will be staffed by 22 officers and 105 personnel stationed at strategic locations around the premises.

The enhanced security measures will remain in effect from December 24 evening through December 25 morning.