Bandra resident arrested for links with AQSI
Mumbai/ Kolkata: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad in a joint operation with the West Bengal Special Task Force (STF) on Saturday arrested a person from Nirmal Nagar area in Bandra East for suspected terror links
Police officials said the arrested person, Saddam Hussain Khan, 34, is suspected to be a member of Al Qaeda in the Indian-Subcontinent (AQIS) and suspected to have played a role in the radicalisation of young men and recruiting for the terror outfit.
Khan, a native of Abdulpur in Diamond Harbour in West Bengal, was hiding in the Bandra East area for the past week. He was working in a small jari unit, an ATS officer said.
Two persons with suspected terror links were arrested from South 24 Parganas in West Bengal and Mumbai by the Special Task Force of the West Bengal Police on Saturday.
Police officials said on August 17, the West Bengal STF had arrested two members of the AQIS from the North 24 Parganas district. After interrogating the two, the STF came to know of 17 more names with suspected links to the terror outfit.
“On Saturday two more persons were arrested. They were identified as Samir Hossain Sheikh and Saddam Hossain Khan. While Samir was picked up from his house at Diamond Harbour near Kolkata, Saddam was arrested from Mumbai,” said an official.
A police official said that a joint raid was conducted by the STF at Diamond Harbour with the help of local police in Kolkata and Samir was picked up early on Saturday morning from his house. Later another raid was conducted by an STF team at the Nirmal Nagar area in Bandra with the help of Maharashtra ATS to arrest Saddam.
Saddam was produced before the metropolitan magistrate court in Bandra and was taken to Kolkata on transit remand. Samir has already been sent to police custody by a court on Saturday.
-
Healthcare facility for advocates to open soon: Karnataka CM Bommai
"This will ensure good facilities in lower courts. As the population grows, court facilities must be upgraded. The state government is making this a higher priority," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said after laying the foundation stone for the Bar Association in Haveri on Sunday.
-
Protests galore at Panjab University: Student body flags fee hike, safety concerns
Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad joined fellow student bodies in protesting against the Panjab University administration, holding a demonstration outside the vice-chancellor's (V-C) office on Friday and submitting a memorandum with 16 demands. ASA protest continues Meanwhile, members of Ambedkar Students Association's protest outside the V-C office entered the 28th day as PU officials did not send out a reply. Protests against the warden of Girls Hostel 4 also continued outside the V-C office.
-
Chandigarh | Light rain likely over weekend
After light rain was seen in parts of the city on Friday, India Meteorological Department said that chances of light rain will continue over the weekend as well. Speaking about this, IMD officials said that while the monsoon system had remained dormant in August, it is likely to bring some rain in September. The maximum temperature went down from 35.4C on Thursday to 34.5C on Friday.
-
Sippy Sidhu murder: High court reserves judgment on bail plea from Kalyani
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday reserved its judgment on the bail plea of Kalyani Singh, an accused in the murder case of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, better known as Sippy Sidhu, in September 2015. The high court bench of justice Sureshwar Thakur passed the order after perusing the case record, which it had summoned for Friday's hearing. Earlier, CBI and Kalyani's counsels concluded their arguments with respect to the case.
-
Noida woman dies after undergoing IVF treatment at a clinic run by fake doctor
A woman has died in Uttar Pradesh's Noida allegedly due to 'gross negligence' while being treated at a hospital in Greater Noida. Police said the doctor who managed the facility had been found to have a fake medical degree and that a case had been registered. According to Rajesh S, the deputy commissioner of police (central Noida), Thakur'sur - has been detained and a FIR has been filed against him.
