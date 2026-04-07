Mumbai: The Union environment ministry has approved the proposed alterations to the Bandra-Versova Sea Link, which will result in a 60% escalation in the project’s cost, from ₹11,332.82 crore to ₹18,120.96 crore, and the removal of 1,799 mangroves instead of 1,585 previously, according to officials aware of the developments. Bandra-Versova Sea Link redesign gets green nod; cost rises by 60%

The modifications sought by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) include shifting three navigational spans at Juhu, reducing the number of lanes on two connectors to the sea link, and increasing the length of one of the connectors, according to a document accessed by HT.

The project, also known as Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Setu, received environment and coastal regulatory zone (CRZ) clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for the proposed changes a few days ago, said an MSRDC official, who requested anonymity as they aren’t authorised to speak to the media.

The 9.89-km sea link in the Arabian Sea is part of the larger Mumbai Coastal Road project. It will have four connectors to the mainland: at Bandra, Carter Road, Juhu Koliwada and Versova. It is expected to cut travel time between Bandra and Versova from 45-60 minutes to just 10-15 minutes.

The bridge will connect to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and eventually link with future extensions of the coastal road till Dahisar and Bhayandar. Overall, the project’s construction is around 30% complete, with the farthest section extending 900 metres into the Arabian Sea. The project is scheduled for completion in December 2028.

The project, first proposed in 2009, received CRZ clearance in January 2013, before MSRDC decided to extend its length in February 2019. The MSRDC’s amended proposal was sent to the environment ministry and discussed in March and June 2025. In June last year, the ministry returned the proposal, suggesting that the term “modification” be changed to “extension”.