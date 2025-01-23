MUMBAI: The Mumbai crime branch has arrested five Bangladeshi nationals staying illegally in the city and a local man for allegedly harbouring the Bangladeshi nationals. In the investigation, it was learnt that one of the Bangladeshi nationals was a beneficiary of the government scheme, Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana. Bangladeshi woman who got ‘Ladki Bahin’ money

“We arrested Bisti Shaikh, Bisti Ali, Urmila Khatun, Mohammad Mustafa Munsi, Mohammad Osikur Ali and Mahadeo Yadav. Five Bangaladeshis were arrested from Kamathipura in South Mumbai and the local man was their agent,” said a police officer.

Meanwhile, lawyer Sunil Pandey, who appeared for Urmila Khatun, claimed that his client is Indian and have all documents to prove it. He added that even two instalments of the Ladki Bahin scheme were credited to her bank account.

The police, however, claimed they are Bangladeshis, except Yadav, who provided them shelter in the city.