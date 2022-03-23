Bank fraud case: BJP leader accuses Maharashtra govt of targeting opponents
MUMBAI: Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pravin Darekar, who is facing a bank fraud case, has accused the Maharashtra government of selective targeting its opponents.
Speaking in the legislative council, Darekar on Tuesday alleged that ruling Congress and Nationalist Congress Party leaders in the cooperative sector have got off scot-free while he was being singled out.
“The whole aim of the state government is to defame me despite running Mumbai Bank in a transparent manner. They should understand that they are playing havoc with the cooperative movement and families dependent on it,” said Darekar. “On one hand, the government asked us to bail out ailing sectors by pumping in money, and on the other, it is now finding technical points to nail me.”
Darekar said he would petition Union minister Amit Shah and demand action against ruling coalition members, who have defrauded cooperative institutions. “Those who live in glass houses should not throw stones at others.”
The Mumbai Police have booked Darekar for allegedly using bogus membership of a labour society to get elected as a director of the bank. He is accused of cheating the state government and causing losses to the bank due to unrecovered loans. Darekar was the chairman of the Mumbai Bank, one of the top cooperative banks in Maharashtra, between 2011 and 2021.
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
