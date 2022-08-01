'...based on certain proofs:' Devendra Fadnavis on Sanjay Raut's arrest by ED
Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday that the action taken by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in the money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai chawl, seemed to be based on certain proofs.
“The ED is a national probe agency. It must have taken action against Raut based on documents and proofs. I would not comment on this issue further. His arrest and other related issues will be discussed in the court,” Fadnavis told reporters, news agency PTI reported.
Sanjay Raut, the Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha MP was arrested by the ED late Sunday and has been sent to the central agency's custody till Thursday (August 4). A search was also conducted at the Shiv Sena MP's residence during which about ₹11 lakh was seized.
Before Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde said on Sunday that Sanjay Raut should not be afraid of the ED action if he was innocent.
"Raut has declared that he has not done anything wrong. If that is so, why fear a probe? Let it happen. Why fear if you are innocent?" Shinde said, PTI reported.
Sanjay Raut denied all allegations against him in the money laundering case, calling them false and politically motivated.
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray, meanwhile, came out in Sanjay Raut's support on Monday by saying the latter was a hardcore Sainik of Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray and did not succumb to any pressure. In a show of solidarity, Uddhav Thackeray visited Sanjay Raut's residence in Bhandup and met his family members.
High court’s observations over Chadha’s appointment serious: Bajwa
Leader of opposition in Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday said that the Punjab and Haryana high court has made very serious observations against the appointment of AAP 's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha's appointment as chairman of the advisory committee of the state. The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday disposed of a plea challenging Chadha's appointment, asking government to decide representation of the petitioner against this move.
Kunda MLA’s father objects to Moharram gate in Pratapgarh
Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh aka Raja Bhaiya's father Uday Pratap, (89), has objected to a temporary Moharram gate set up in a village in Shekhpur Ashik area of Kunda development block in Pratapagrh. Lawyer of Raja Uday Pratap Singh family Vaibhav said Uday Pratap Singh, who hails from the Bhadri estate of Oudh had expressed his opposition to the gate and wants it to be taken down.
Moga police get 10-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
The Moga police on Monday got a 10-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is a 'mastermind' in the killing of singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala, in a December 2021 attempt to murder case. The court of chief judicial magistrate Preeti Sukhija in Malout gave Bishnoi's transit remand to Moga police till August 11 after his four-day custody in Rana Sidhu murder case ended.
Third Monday of Shrawan: Lakhs of devotees offer prayers at KV Temple
Lakhs of devotees offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple on the third Monday of the Shrawan month. The administration rolled out a red-carpet welcome for the devotees at the Kashi Vishwanath Dham and several arrangements had been made for them, including potable water facility. Meanwhile, traders of Vishwanath Gali, Varanasi, offered water, which was collected from 12 rivers and three oceans mixed with Nagkesar, to Baba Kashi Vishwanath.
HC disposes of plea against Raghav Chadha’s appointment as Punjab’s new advisory panel head
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday disposed of a plea challenging Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha's appointment as chairman of state's advisory panel. Chadha, an “outsider not being a part of the state Legislative Assembly”, was being given a minister rank, in violation of the Constitution, Bhatti had argued. Detailed order is awaited. The bench also had questions whether such powers could be delegated.
