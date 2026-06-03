BEST clears transfer of Dharavi, Kalakilla bus depots for DRP

Mumbai: In a major step toward implementing the ₹96,000-crore Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP), the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking on Tuesday approved the transfer of its Dharavi and Kalakilla bus depots, paving the way for redevelopment of the 11.58-acre land parcel. The proposal will now be sent to the civic body and is likely to be reviewed at the chief minister’s war room meeting on the project later this week. Mumbai, India - January 12, 2019: BEST employees from Traffice dept sit outside the Dharavi Bus depot on 5 day, after the BEST employees went on strike in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, January 12, 2019. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

The two depots were first proposed for handover nearly two years ago. BEST officials said buses operating from the facilities will be shifted to a temporary depot near the 90-feet road in Dharavi until permanent arrangements are created.

“Out of the total land at these two depots, BEST owns 2.28 acres of land while the rest belong to the collector,” said Trushna Vishwasrao, chairperson, BEST Undertaking. “A broad plan on the amenities for our staff like canteen, rest areas and maintenance facilities for our buses will be prepared and developed by the DRP and Navbharat Mega Developers Private Limited (NMDPL) authorities.”

Officials said the transfer is being carried out in line with a state cabinet decision approving the use of the depot land for redevelopment.

The move, however, drew criticism from some members of the undertaking. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and BEST committee member Nitin Nandgaonkar said employees had not been adequately informed about the impact of the shift.

“There needs to be a proper plan that the authorities should present highlighting the amenities that the DRP project will bring in at the temporary location. Moreover, what will happen to the existing and future bus fleet too is not clear,” said Nandgaonkar.

Meanwhile, BEST is seeking alternate space to accommodate 288 buses currently parked at the two depots. While the proposed temporary depot on 6.17 acres can house around 145 buses, officials acknowledged that arrangements for the remaining fleet are yet to be finalised.

The Adani Group-led Navbharat Mega Developers Private Limited (NMDPL) is expected to build two permanent multi-storey depots over the next five to seven years in the space. Together, the facilities will be capable of accommodating up to 470 buses.

One depot is proposed on 8,602.42 sq metres and the second on 10,544.15 sq metres. Apart from bus parking areas, the structures will house depot offices and operational facilities, while upper floors may be used for commercial development.

Officials said penalties would be imposed under the development agreement signed between Dharavi Redevelopment Project/Slum Rehabilitation Authority (DRP/SRA) and Adani Group in June 2024 if the depots are not completed within the prescribed period. In April, NMDPL had submitted a draft proposal for temporary and permanent arrangement for bus depots.