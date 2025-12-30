MUMBAI: When Mumbaikars step out on December 31 to ring in the new year, a host of special public transport services will be made available to help the celebrations go smoother. Metro 3 (the Aqua line) will run all-night services while Western Railway (WR), Central Railway (CR) and BEST will also run additional services through the night. BEST, Metro, Railways announce special services to ring in 2026

CR will run four extra services—two on the Main Line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kalyan, and two on the Harbour Line between CSMT and Panvel. Likewise, WR will operate four supplementary services each in both Up and Down directions between Churchgate and Virar. “The extra services will depend on the crowd and other factors, based on which the number of services may vary further,” said a railway official.

The special train services will be operated after the scheduled timetable. As heavy crowds are expected at railway stations close to the seafront—such as Churchgate, Marine Lines, and Charni Road—additional GRP (Government Railway Police) and RPF (Railway Protection Force) personnel will be deployed at these locations. Other stations such as CSMT, Dadar and Bandra will also be monitored.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) operating Metro 3 announced that the special extended night service on New Year’s Eve would commence after 10.30 pm on December 31 and continue until 5.55 am on January 1. “Regular metro services will resume from 5.55 am onwards on January 1,” said an official from MMRC.

BEST will also operate special buses on Wednesday night for the convenience of passengers going to seafronts such as the Gateway of India, Juhu Chowpatty, Gorai Bay and Marve Chowpatty to celebrate. “We will operate additional bus routes C-86, 203, 231 as well as air-conditioned bus routes A-21, A-112, A-116 A-247, A-272 and A-294 from 10 pm to 1.30 am,” said a BEST official. Also, the ‘Heritage Tour’ bus route will be operated from 5.30 pm on December 31 to 5.30 pm on Jan 1, depending on passenger demand.”