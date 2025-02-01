Mumbai: More than a month and half after a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) electric bus went out of control in Kurla West on December 9 last year killing nine persons, the transport utility has revised its standard operating procedure (SOP) for training of drivers. BEST rejigs training procedure, 21-day lessons for drivers

All BEST drivers, including employees of the undertaking and staff provided by wet lease operators, will have to undergo a compulsory 21-day training while those driving e-buses will undergo an additional six-day practical training and driving test. The training modules are likely to be operationalised from February, once the state government accepts the report submitted by BEST on the December 9 accident.

Various suggestions have been made in the report for overall improvement of BEST operations, including the 21-training module, said sources.

“We are looking at a 21-day training module after receiving flak for the current 3-day module for drivers. We are currently in talks with wet lease operators as well for training their staff,” a BEST official told Hindustan Times.

Among the 21 days, theoretical training sessions would be spread over 6-10 days and include lectures on the organisation, etiquettes with passengers, techniques for defensive driving techniques and identification of blind spots, ways to save fuel and meditation. The theoretical sessions would include presentations and videos on road safety and cleanliness.

“The remaining days would be dedicated for on-wheel practical training in five buses that are reserved for training purposes,” said the official. Training sessions are usually conducted inside BEST bus depots across Mumbai, the official added.

In addition to the 21-day training, BEST has asked wet lease operators to provide 6-7 days practical training to their staff on driving electric buses.

“We are yet to procure an electric bus for training purposes. So we have asked wet lease operators to impart training,” another BEST official told HT. The additional training would also be mandatory, he said.

However, there is apprehension among wet lease operators regarding the proposed training module, as they have been asked to pay a few thousand rupees towards training for each driver, while they currently pay around ₹300-500 per driver. BEST started wet leasing buses around two years ago, but training wet lease bus drivers has been a challenge as many of them lack experience of driving buses despite holding licenses for driving heavy vehicles, which include trucks, tempos and multi-axles.

Refresher courses for drivers, usually held once every 18 months, would also be for a longer duration, said sources.

The spokesperson for BEST refused to comment on the issue.