Fri, Aug 01, 2025
BEST takes 100 electric cars off roads over expired fitness, insurance papers

ByShashank Rao
Published on: Aug 01, 2025 07:32 am IST

BEST has grounded 100 of its 142 electric vehicles for lacking valid fitness certificates and insurance, raising safety concerns among staff.

MUMBAI: In a major lapse, the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking has taken 100 of its 142 electric vehicles (EVs) off the roads after it was found that they were being operated without valid fitness certificates and insurance. The EVs, Tata Xpres-T sedans, were leased from a Nagpur-based private contractor for use by BEST officers and staff.

On Friday, BEST officials confirmed that the vehicles were “off-roaded” pending renewal of the necessary documents. “We have initiated action and suspended use of 100 electric cars while their fitness certificates and insurance are being renewed. The remaining 42 vehicles meet all statutory requirements. We have also sought an explanation from the contractor,” said a BEST spokesperson.

Ironically, many of these EVs were used by the administration itself—including officers responsible for overseeing vehicle compliance and safety—prompting sharp criticism from staff unions.

“The administration is playing with the lives of its own employees. It’s shocking that vehicles without basic documents like insurance and fitness clearance were used for official duty. Those responsible must be held accountable,” said Shashank Sharad Rao, president of the BEST Workers’ Union.

Sources said the vehicles in question were registered between November 2022 and June 2023, and that the responsibility for ensuring all paperwork was in order lay with the contractor. Under the 15-year lease agreement, BEST pays 42,400 per car per month for the first 10 years and 28,407 per car per month for the remaining five years.

The electric sedans are primarily used by staff to attend power failure complaints, inspect depots, and for other administrative duties.

According to Rule 62 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, all commercial vehicles—including electric ones—must have a valid fitness certificate. Operating a vehicle without one can attract a penalty of 2,000– 5,000 for the first offence and up to 10,000 or imprisonment for repeat violations. Driving uninsured vehicles also attracts fines ranging from 2,000 to 4,000.

Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
