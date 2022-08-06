BEST to introduce luxury buses on office routes in September
MUMBAI: Starting September 1, commuters will be able to travel in luxury buses provided by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST). Initially, seven BEST premium buses will be introduced on critical office routes between Thane-South Mumbai and Navi Mumbai-South Mumbai.
Targeted especially for office goers, passengers will be able to reserve seats on the buses via a mobile application. 200 luxury buses will be introduced in the first phase and by 2024 BEST plans to introduce nearly 2,000 such buses.
The soon-to-be-launched app will also have a ‘Home Reach’ feature, wherein passengers can provide their details like a home address and enable the live location. The BEST control room will track the passengers’ movement and if they do not reach their home location in a stipulated time, the control room will call the passengers to check on their whereabouts.
“The bus services will be introduced on the office going routes between Thane and South Mumbai and between Navi Mumbai and South Mumbai,” said Lokesh Chandra, general manager, BEST.
The bus services will be particularly operated during the office peak hours and BEST aims to attract office goers who travel by private vehicles and private buses.
The fares of the bus services have not yet been finalised but BEST officials have stated that it will be cheaper than mobile application-based cabs and private buses.
-
BJP leader Pravin Darekar back as chairman of Mumbai Bank
Mumbai: Just a month after the Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis government came to power in the state, the leader of opposition in the legislative council Pravin Darekar is back as chairman of Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank. Former chairman and Nationalist Congress Party leader Siddharth Kamble, who was elected in the elections held in January this year, resigned from the post two weeks ago to make way for the Bharatiya Janata Party leader.
-
Man booked for abusing, assaulting woman in Noida
A man was booked by Gautam Budh Nagar police on Friday for allegedly abusing and assaulting a woman, following a heated argument over planting palm trees outside Tyagi's house, at Grand Omaxe society in Noida's Sector 93-B, said police. According to representatives of Grand Omaxe Association of Apartment Owners, the incident occurred on Friday afternoon when some residents of the society started removing palm trees outside Tyagi's ground floor home in Alexandra D tower.
-
With BJP back in Maha, key infra projects likely to get boost
Mumbai: With the Bharatiya Janata Party back in the power, the administration is expected to expedite big-ticket infrastructure projects that were stuck owing to the rift between the state and central government over the last two years. Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis recently held a review meeting for the redevelopment of the much-delayed Dharavi Redevelopment Project spread over 106 hectares.
-
Auto driver’s murder: Illegal auto stand operator arrested; cops tracing two aides
With the arrest of illegal auto stand operator Chandan Mishra on Friday, the Lucknow police claimed to have nabbed the key accused in the murder of auto driver, Subash Chandra Pal, 26, who was killed on the midnight of July 31 in area under PGI police station limits. Lucknow deputy commissioner of police, East, Prachi Singh said the names that surfaced during the investigation are that of Deepak Jaiswal and Monu Dixit.
-
Edifice submits plan to manage debris from twin tower demolition
Edifice Engineering, the company entrusted with the demolition of Supertech twin towers in Noida's Sector 93A, on Thursday submitted a debris management plan to the Noida authority, outlining the way in which it will handle the waste resulting from the demolition of the 32 storeyed towers. The Supreme Court ordered demolition of the twin towers is scheduled for 2.30pm, August 21.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics