Bhujbal faces ‘go back’ slogans in his constituency

Mumbai In the backdrop of his opposition to include all Marathas in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, NCP (Ajit faction) minister Chhagan Bhujbal faced the anger of Marathas during a visit to hailstorm affected areas of his constituency and adjoining areas in Nashik district on Thursday. Protesters from the community showed black flags and shouted “Bhujbal go back” slogans and opposed his entry into their villages. HT Image

Hailstorm and unseasonal rains have damaged crops in large parts of Nashik district. Bhujbal, on Thursday, planned a visit to the affected areas to meet farmers in his assembly constituency Yeola and nearby areas in the district like Niphad. Due to opposition he faced in some areas due to protests by Maratha community members, he had to cut short his tour at some places.

Bhujbal started his tour on Thursday morning to meet farmers but was met with protests at Manmad bypass road. Villagers opposed his entry at Somthane village, showed him black flags and shouted slogans against him. In Niphad tehsil too, villagers did the same as a result of which the minister was forced to cancel the visit in that area. Police had to ensure there was no untoward incident.

Later Bhujbal told the media that this is not the time for politics as farmers are in crisis and need help from the government. “There are three lakh people in my constituency and only some people showed black flags. It happens in politics. But this is not the time for such politics as farmers are in crisis. I met farmers in other parts. Onion producers, grape producers have lost most of the crop and they need financial help from the state government.”

Meanwhile, Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil slammed Bhujbal over his tour. “There is no use of the minister’s visit to rain-affected areas. Farmers will get nothing out of it. Farmers will get compensation only when administration undertake a survey of crop damage immediately and properly,” he said.