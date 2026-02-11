MUMBAI: How do you prepare children for a world where artificial intelligence is being increasingly embedded into human life? Prof Narendra Jadhav, who has submitted his report to the state government on the three-language policy, has gone beyond that brief, recommending that students in Class 1 be introduced to artificial intelligence (AI) and information technology (IT). Big push for AI and IT in schools raises concerns

Jadhav, former vice-chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University and former member of the Planning Commission, was asked to study the feasibility of implementing the three-language formula in schools after the plan backfired and was withdrawn.

His recommendation on making children tech-ready has raised concerns, mainly because government-run schools lack the infrastructure to introduce IT and AI in the curriculum.

Of the 64,484 government-run and local body schools in the state, many are still struggling to meet basic requirements, let alone equip themselves with computers. According to the latest UDISE+ report, 3,328 schools lack even electricity. In that case, how can IT and AI be implemented in classrooms, experts wonder.

Under the central PM-SHRI scheme, some schools are allowed to use funds for digitisation. In early 2023, 846 schools in Maharashtra were selected under this scheme for overall development. However, many are yet to receive computer labs or proper digital equipment. Similarly, under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, there was a proposal to establish computer labs in 42 schools during the 2025-26 academic year, but the plan has not moved forward.

Education activist Bhausaheb Chaskar said technology should not be shunned but it should only add a digital touch. “At the primary level, research shows that direct experience, interaction with nature, movement, and emotional bonding between teachers and students are far more effective. Handwriting, hands-on experiments, and activity-based learning help children remember lessons better than only watching screens. Digital tools should support teaching, not replace teachers.”

Senior educationist and member of the state-level steering committee, Ramesh Panse, said IT and AI cannot be introduced any time soon as schools lack the infrastructure. “The Jadhav Committee report will first be discussed by the steering committee, and based on its suggestions, the government will decide whether or not to accept the recommendations.”

This is not the first time digital education has been discussed. In 2017, the central government launched the Digital School Mission and introduced smart classrooms in a limited number of schools. Experts say such efforts need to be expanded and implemented faster if digital education is to succeed.

Madhav Suryawanshi, chief coordinator of the Shikshan Vikas Manch at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre, said, “Introducing AI from grade one is a progressive idea, but practical challenges cannot be ignored. Rural areas still lack stable electricity and the internet, while urban schools face issues relating to funding, maintenance and teacher training.”

He said early exposure to screens could harm children’s curiosity, imagination and social skills. He said AI education should be introduced gradually, in an age-appropriate manner, with children’s overall development at the centre.

A senior education officer said several central and state schemes for school digitisation are currently in process but not yet finalised. “The department is also exploring CSR funding and plans to develop digital schools step by step, with a clear plan to be announced in the future,” he said.