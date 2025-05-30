Biker dies after being hit by BMC garbage truck

MUMBAI: A 35-year-old delivery boy, Azim Jaminul Sheikh, died when his two wheeler was hit by a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) garbage truck on Tuesday in Andheri. The Oshiwara police arrested the driver, Pankaj Nanku Yadav for negligent driving, and he was later released on bail. (Shutterstock)

According to the police, the victim was driving past Masjid Al Salam Chowk in Andheri at 1 am when a BMC mini compactor garbage truck hit him. He fell and was crushed under the wheels of the truck. The police rushed him to Cooper Hospital where he was declared dead by doctors.

The deceased, a delivery person working for a private company, was a resident of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar in Goregaon.