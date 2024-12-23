Mumbai: A 42-year-old biker was killed on Sunday morning when he was hit by an unidentified vehicle while travelling on the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR). Police have booked the vehicle’s driver for causing death by rash and negligent driving and are trying to identify the vehicle through CCTV footage. Biker dies after being hit by unidentified vehicle on SCLR

The deceased, identified as Laxmikant Lalbihari Dubey, lived with his family in Lallubhai compound in Mankhurd. His brother Vijaykant said Dubey was an electrician who had been working in a five-star hotel in Juhu for five years and was on his way to work when the accident occurred.

Dubey left his home around 7.30am for work, said police. An unidentified vehicle hit his bike while he was travelling on the SCLR, causing him to lose balance and fall. The accused driver did not stop and drove away.

Passersby who found the biker lying on the road at a distance from his bike called the police control room. Subsequently, a team from Tilak Nagar police station reached the spot and rushed Dubey to Rajawadi hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

“We called the deceased’s family from his mobile phone,” said Dilip Mane, senior inspector at Tilak Nagar police station.

The driver of the vehicle has been booked under sections 106 (i) (causing death due to rash and negligent driving) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with section 184 (driving at a dangerous speed) and 134 (a) (b) (duty of accused driver after accident) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

“We have been checking CCTV footage from the highway to identify the vehicle and driver,” said Mane.