Biker killed, 2 injured in accident in Bhiwandi

ByN K Gupta
Oct 02, 2023 07:16 AM IST

Bhiwandi: A biker was killed on Sunday after being hit by a speeding bike from the opposite direction on Pipeline Road, Bhiwandi. The deceased has been identified as Subhash Keshri Naik, 35, while the accused on the other bikehave been identified as Kalim Shaikh and Vayesh Amjad Ansari.

According to police, Naik was heading towards Bhiwandi from Pogaon while the accused was speeding and collided with Naik. All three of them sustained injuries, and passersby took them to the state-run Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Bhiwandi. During treatment, Naik was declared dead while Shaikh and Ansari were referred to Kalwa Hospital for further treatment.

Monday, October 02, 2023
