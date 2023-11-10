close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / Biker killed as vehicle rams into him

Biker killed as vehicle rams into him

ByN K Gupta
Nov 10, 2023 08:12 AM IST

A man died after being hit by a speeding container in Bhiwandi. The driver fled the scene but was later arrested. The deceased has been identified as Vinay Rajkumar Yadav, 21.

Bhiwandi: A man died after being hit by a speeding container in Bhiwandi on Wednesday. The driver, Asif Pathan, abandoned the vehicle and fled after the mishap and was arrested later, said police sources.

HT Image
HT Image

The deceased has been identified as Vinay Rajkumar Yadav, 21, a resident of Anjurphata.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

According to the police, Yadav was on his motorbike travelling from Anjurphata towards Bhiwandi, when a container moving in the same direction hit him from behind. He was thrown off the bike and came under the rear wheel of the container.

The police said that Yadav sustained serious chest injuries. A passerby alerted the local police who took him to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Bhiwandi where he was declared dead before arrival.

Ranjit Walke, assistant police inspector, Narpoli police station said, “Yadav was an engineering student while his father works in the power loom sector. He was headed towards Bhiwandi for some personal work when the accident took place.”

A case was registered against the driver based on a complaint filed by the deceased’s father Rajkumar Hansraj Yadav. He has been booked under sections 304(a) (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash and negligence on a public way) of the Indian Penal Code and under sections 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out