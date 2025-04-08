THANE: A 55-year-old man died on the spot after being run over by a tempo near the Ovala signal, Ghodbunder Road, Thane West. The victim, Sudhir Sharad Chaudhary, a resident of Uthalsar Naka, was riding his Honda Activa when he slipped on the uneven road surface and was hit by a tempo approaching from the right, resulting in him suffering serious injuries to his head. Biker run over after falling on uneven road patch in Thane

The driver, Fulakumar Baliram Yadav, 34, has been booked for rash and negligent driving under sections of the BNS and Motor Vehicles Act. “Preliminary findings suggest reckless driving. The body has been sent for postmortem, and we are in touch with the family,” said PSI Manish Pote from Kasarvadavali police station.

Residents blamed the accident on poor road conditions, pointing to the stretch’s potholes and uneven patches. A local who witnessed the crash said, “Accidents happen here almost every day. Authorities only react after someone dies.”