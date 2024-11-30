Bizman arrested in Andheri for drunk driving

MUMBAI: The police arrested a 32-year-old businessman on Friday for allegedly driving his car under the influence of alcohol and ramming his vehicle into barricades to evade arrest. Bizman arrested in NAndheri for drunk driving

The Andheri police had set up a nakabandi near Gokhale bridge between 1 am and 3 am on November 28. Around 1.15 am, police stopped Sabyasachi Devpriya Nishank, a businessman who was driving a white Honda City, but he refused to roll down the windows and sped away, ramming his car into barricades set up by the MIDC police.

Nishank was nabbed after a chase and his blood alcohol level was found to be 42.2/100ml.