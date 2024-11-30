Bizman arrested in Andheri for drunk driving

A 32-year-old businessman was arrested in Mumbai for DUI after ramming his car into barricades to escape police during a checkpoint.
MUMBAI: The police arrested a 32-year-old businessman on Friday for allegedly driving his car under the influence of alcohol and ramming his vehicle into barricades to evade arrest.
The Andheri police had set up a nakabandi near Gokhale bridge between 1 am and 3 am on November 28. Around 1.15 am, police stopped Sabyasachi Devpriya Nishank, a businessman who was driving a white Honda City, but he refused to roll down the windows and sped away, ramming his car into barricades set up by the MIDC police.
Nishank was nabbed after a chase and his blood alcohol level was found to be 42.2/100ml.
Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!