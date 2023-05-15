Govt announces slew of sops for housing societies

Mumbai: Ahead of ensuing local body elections in the state, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised a two-day conference of housing societies in which the state government announced a slew of sops. HT Image

Chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis were present at the conference.

Besides various clearances for self-redevelopment and deemed conveyance within a month, the government announced tax rebate and discounts to push redevelopment of old and dilapidated buildings.

Simplifying the process of deemed conveyance, which is a major need for self-redevelopment, the state government announced to issue the same within a month from the date of application by the cooperative housing society. It would be binding on the officer concerned to issue the certificate in four working days after completion of one month. Societies going for self-redevelopment have been given waiver from the mandatory 9-metre condition on two sides of the building for additional FSI by bringing it down to 6 metre.

“We have set up a special cell for self-redevelopment to ensure that proposals are approved in just three months. The restrictions of 9-metre have been removed and this would help to push self-redevelopments that have been stalled for years. We are appointing Maharashtra Central Cooperative Bank and Mumbai District Cooperative Bank as nodal agencies to facilitate financing of self-redevelopment projects. We are also mulling to constitute a self-redevelopment financial corporation to fund these projects,” the deputy CM said.

Fadnavis also made a few more announcements regarding rebates and discounts at the conference held in Goregaon on Sunday. He said that to make the projects financially viable, the government will extend interest subsidies to the societies going for self-redevelopment. “It will help the housing societies and their tenants to get bigger houses at lower cost,” he added.

The deputy CM said that stamp duty adjudication, registration and registration of the name of the society in property cards after the deemed conveyance will be completed in a time-bound manner. “The registration of the documents will be completed in 10 days, the registration in the property card will be done in four more days. To make it mandatory and legally binding on the administration, we are making amendments in the existing laws,” he said.

Transfer premium of ₹1 lakh has been reduced to ₹50,000. Fadnavis said that they were also thinking of making payment of rent for one year in advance in self-redevelopment on the lines of the redevelopments by private builders.

The CM announced to pay monthly rent to tenants of societies whose redevelopment has been stalled for years.

There are over 34,000 housing societies in the city and over 1.2 lakh in the state. “We are working in action mode to ensure rightful houses to Mumbaikars. We are working for them and they too should keep supporting us,” Fadnavis said.