Sudhir Mungantiwar (HT Photo)
mumbai news

BJP cautions MVA government over President rule in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government is planning to hold the election for the post of Speaker, which fell vacant following Nana Patole’s resignation last month, early next week, amid the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party’s threat that President’s rule may be imposed over the delay
By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:43 AM IST

The Maharashtra government is planning to hold the election for the post of Speaker, which fell vacant following Nana Patole’s resignation last month, early next week, amid the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party’s threat that President’s rule may be imposed over the delay.

Insiders said that the ruling three parties in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi — Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress — have informally agreed to hold the election by Tuesday, a day after the budget is presented in the state legislature.

The position of speaker fell vacant on February 4, as Patole resigned to take up the new responsibility as the state Congress president.

BJP legislator and former finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said the post was never left vacant for so long in the past. The delay would be a mistake and may lead to the imposition of President’s rule in Maharashtra, he cautioned. “According to the Maharashtra legislative assembly rules, the Speaker’s position should not be left vacant and the election for the same should be held as early as possible. In the past 50 years, the post was not left vacant for more than seven days. But this time it is vacant for a month,” Mungantiwar said. “I request the state government to hold the election or we are staring at a situation like February 17, 1980, when the then Indira Gandhi government dismissed Sharad Pawar-led Maharashtra government for not following constitutional provisions. You (MVA government) cannot violate constitutional provisions. Do not cry, if President’s rule is imposed,” he warned.

In response, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said the Speaker’s position was vacant in the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh for a year. “From March 24, 2020 to February 22, 2021, the post was vacant in Madhya Pradesh and the deputy speaker was holding its charge. So what is objectionable in Maharashtra,” Pawar asked.

“We have decided to hold the election for the Speaker’s post by Tuesday. With 154 seats, the MVA government is in a strong position and there is no reason to worry. A perception is being created that the government is afraid of holding the election, which is not true. However, the Congress is yet to decide the name of its candidate,” said a senior minister, requesting anonymity.

State Congress chief Nana Patole said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government in the Centre has started making attempts to impose President’s rule over vague reasons. “Mungantiwar is going in the direction chosen by the Modi government,” Patole told reporters on the Vidhan Bhavan premises.

Earlier, governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had directed the Maharashtra legislature to hold elections for the post of Speaker in the first week of the budget session. Coalition leaders were wary of holding the election immediately as it needs to be held through a secret ballot. MVA leaders were wary that the BJP may encourage cross-voting to defeat their nominee, which would mean the collapse of the Thackeray government.

