BJP keeps Uran council, but MVA bags president’s post

URAN: The Uran Municipal Council elections have thrown up a fractured mandate: while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has retained its majority in the council, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has captured the coveted post of municipal president, dealing a symbolic setback to the ruling Mahayuti coalition in this coastal town. BJP workers in Thane distirct celebrate their victory in the civic polls. (Prafull Gangurde/HT Photo)

In the direct contest for the president’s post, Bhavna Ghanekar of the MVA defeated BJP nominee Shobha Koli-Shah by 1,448 votes. The post was reserved for women, with polling for both the 21 councillor seats and the president’s election held simultaneously on Saturday, and counting undertaken on Sunday.

Reacting to her victory, Ghanekar said, “I dedicate this win to the people of Uran. The support of MVA leaders and party workers made this possible. I assure residents that I will remain grounded, devoted to public service, and always take the people along with me in the work ahead.”

The BJP secured 12 of 21 council seats, emerging as the single largest party and retaining control of the council. The MVA — comprising the NCP (Sharad Pawar), Congress, and Shiv Sena (UBT) — won nine seats. Despite its numerical edge, the BJP failed to secure the presidency, underscoring how alliance unity can decisively shape direct contests.

The outcome marks a sharp contrast with the 2016 Uran Municipal Council polls, when the BJP swept 13 of 18 seats and decisively won the president’s post. That year, BJP’s Sayali Mhatre defeated Shiv Sena’s Archana Shinde by 1,427 votes, while the opposition alliance trailed far behind.

The 2025 verdict is being viewed as a mixed outcome for MLA Mahesh Baldi, who had campaigned aggressively and staked his political prestige on the presidential race. While the BJP reaffirmed its organisational strength at the ward level, the defeat of its nominee — strongly backed by Baldi — has been described as a symbolic blow.

Political observers attribute the BJP’s loss of the top civic post to pre-poll fissures within the Mahayuti. The BJP contested independently, while the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena fielded its own presidential candidate, splitting the saffron vote. The Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction also fought separately in several wards. In contrast, the opposition presented a united front, with the MVA receiving local backing from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), which did not field candidates but supported the alliance nominee.

The counting process briefly turned contentious. Ghanekar had maintained vigil outside the strong room since polling day, where EVMs were stored. On counting day, tensions flared after an unauthorised individual — reportedly a breakfast contractor — was found inside the strong room before counting began. Ghanekar and other MVA candidates staged a protest until officials intervened and assured transparency.

With Ghanekar set to assume charge as municipal president, the MVA will control Uran’s most influential civic office. Yet the BJP will wield significant leverage in decision-making courtesy its majority among councillors. The stage is set for a politically charged council term shaped by a split verdict and sharpened rivalries.