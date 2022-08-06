BJP leader Pravin Darekar back as chairman of Mumbai Bank
Mumbai: Just a month after the Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis government came to power in the state, the leader of opposition in the legislative council Pravin Darekar is back as chairman of Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank. Former chairman and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Siddharth Kamble, who was elected in the elections held in January this year, resigned from the post two weeks ago to make way for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader.
In the election held on Friday, Darekar was elected as the new chairman unopposed, while Kamble was elected vice chairman. The 20-member board of directors have members from all four major political parties.
Darekar, who had been in the eye of the storm over his membership in the board of directors as a representative of labourers society, had to keep out of the election of the chairman six months ago. He was disqualified by the cooperation department after over investigation that he had faked his status as a labourer, a requirement to be the representative of any labourer society.
Darekar had to fight the election from the urban bank quota to get elected as a director. The then ruling parties -- Shiv Sena and NCP -- ensured the defeat of Darekar.
Soon after Shinde-Fadnavis was sworn in on June 30, Siddharth Kamble offered to resign from the post in a meeting of directors two weeks ago.
“It was a unanimous decision taken by all directors. We keep political affiliation out of the organization when it comes to the interest of the bank. There was no pressure or politics in Kamble’s decision to resign. After we intimated the cooperation department, the election was scheduled for today and the chairman and his deputy were elected unopposed. Since Darekar was elected from the urban bank’s quota, his disqualification has nothing to do with his appointment,” said Shivaji Nalawade, one of the directors and an NCP leader.
After being elected, Darekar said, “The board of directors comprises leaders from all parties and we do not mix politics with cooperation. Some miscalculations had taken place during the January elections, but they have been rectified now by all my colleagues on the board of directors. With their help, the bank’s turnover has been taken to ₹10,000 crore. I am happy that Siddharth Kamble accepted our request to work with us as deputy chairman.”
Auto driver’s murder: Illegal auto stand operator arrested; cops tracing two aides
With the arrest of illegal auto stand operator Chandan Mishra on Friday, the Lucknow police claimed to have nabbed the key accused in the murder of auto driver, Subash Chandra Pal, 26, who was killed on the midnight of July 31 in area under PGI police station limits. Lucknow deputy commissioner of police, East, Prachi Singh said the names that surfaced during the investigation are that of Deepak Jaiswal and Monu Dixit.
Edifice submits plan to manage debris from twin tower demolition
Edifice Engineering, the company entrusted with the demolition of Supertech twin towers in Noida's Sector 93A, on Thursday submitted a debris management plan to the Noida authority, outlining the way in which it will handle the waste resulting from the demolition of the 32 storeyed towers. The Supreme Court ordered demolition of the twin towers is scheduled for 2.30pm, August 21.
MLA Raja Bhaiya’s father placed under house arrest in Pratapgarh
PRAYAGRAJ: Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh aka Raja Bhaiyya's father Uday Pratap Singh, who was protesting at Kunda tehsil office in Pratapgarh against a temporary gate put up in the area by Muslims during Moharram, was put under house arrest by the district administration on Friday. A faction of traders started protesting in nearby markets, including Kunda Nagar area. The traders also raised slogans against the police after closing the markets.
3,000 TB patients in need of nutritional support: PMC
The Pune Municipal Corporation health department has identified 3,000 tuberculosis (TB) patients from the city limits and aims to provide them with nutritional support under the 'End TB by 2025' campaign of the central government. Symptoms of TB include cough (sometimes blood-tinged), weight loss, night sweats and fever. The Indian government has pledged to eradicate TB by 2025. Every year 0.5 million TB patients go undetected who become tools in spreading the diseases.
NGT slaps ₹100 crore interim compensation on Noida for polluting rivers
The National Green Tribunal on Wednesday fined the Noida authority ₹100 crore and the Delhi Jal Board ₹50 crore for discharging untreated water into drains that eventually meet the Yamuna and Ganga rivers. The Noida authority has also been asked to sign a pact with NTPC to utilise sewage discharged into the drains that meet the two rivers.
