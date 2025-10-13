BJP MLA asks BMC to probe into extensions on Mulund bird park tender

MUMBAI: In a letter to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Mihir Kotecha raised serious concerns over the repeated extensions granted in the tender process for the Mulund bird park project. Kotecha called for a formal investigation and alleged that the chief engineer of the building maintenance department is deliberately stalling the tender to favour some contractors. Mihir Kotecha, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Mulund. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The original tender for the project was issued on August 29, with a submission deadline of September 19. While nine bidders attended the pre-bid meeting held on September 10, the deadline has since been extended twice, first to October 3 and again to October 17, resulting in nearly a month-long delay.

Kotecha criticised the department for not responding to queries raised during the pre-bid meeting, nor preparing its minutes, even after four weeks. “Finalising the minutes of a pre-bid meeting is a half-hour task. Yet, 28 days have passed without any communication. These repeated delays are unjustified and raise serious questions,” he said.

The MLA accused the chief engineer of attempting to benefit two specific contractors, Highway Corporation and Skyway, both of whom he alleged had dubious track records. The two contractors have been accused of financial mismanagement in the contract concerning the building of a penguin enclosure at the Byculla zoo, although the allegations against them remain unproven.

“This appears to be a calculated move to favour tainted firms. It signals a disturbing nexus between BMC officials and certain private players, undermining the integrity of what should be one of the civic body’s landmark projects,” Kotecha added.

Kotecha claimed the current tender process was “compromised” and urged the BMC to shift the responsibility of the tender to a different department to ensure transparency and prevent further manipulation. “There’s a complete lack of due diligence and fair play. Vested interests are clearly attempting to hijack the process,” he added.

The BMC’s chief engineer, maintenance, when contacted, refused to comment on the tender process.