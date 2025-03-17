BJP MLA opposes razing of arrested aide’s house

Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Suresh Dhas on Sunday questioned his own government’s action against his aide Satish Bhosale alias Khokya, who was arrested last week after videos of him assaulting a farmer father-son duo and showing off bundles of cash went viral. Suresh Dhas

Khokya, a resident of Shirur taluka in Beed district, is accused of encroachment on forest land, poaching and attempt to murder. The forest department had raided his house last week and seized poaching equipment and illegal stocked meat. The house was razed two days ago and the land was restored, while Khokya was arrested from Prayagraj.

On Sunday, Dhas, the Ashti MLA, visited Khokya’s family in Jhapevadi village and questioned the forest department’s action.

“The Bhosale family has been living in the house for about 100 years. How can the forest department bulldoze the house without any notice,” he said. Khokya must face action as an accused, but that does not mean that his family can be brought to the streets, he noted. “I have come here to question the authorities,” he said.

On Sunday, Dhas also met Dilip Dhakne and his son who were assaulted by Khokya, as seen in the viral video. The duo was assaulted last year after they opposed his efforts to lay a trap to poach deer, said sources. Dhas assured them of justice, saying a case had been filed regarding the matter and it would be taken to its logical end.