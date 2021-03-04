BJP mounts pressure to send Sanjay Rathod’s resignation to Governor

Claiming that forest minister Sanjay Rathod’s resignation to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray was just a farce and the state was shielding the minister despite evidence, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has started to mount pressure on the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to send the resignation to governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Rathod, whose name surfaced in the suicide case of a 22-year old woman, had submitted his resignation to Thackeray on Sunday. As Thackeray has not sent the resignation to Koshyari, Rathod continues to be a minister. As the head of the state, the governor has to accept a minister’s resignation after which the latter ceases to be a member of the state’s council of ministers.

The BJP has been attacking Rathod for the past three weeks, alleging the audio clips that went viral on social media clearly prove the involvement of the minister.

Former minister and senior BJP leader Sanjay Kute said on Wednesday. “Until it is not sent to the governor, the process is not complete. This is nothing but an eyewash. The resignation was taken just to avoid further embarrassment. I think it has been kept framed at Matoshree (Thackeray’s residence). The Thackeray government is shielding the minister and he may be reinstated after a few months.”

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday took a swipe at Thackeray. “The chief minister had said that he has not kept the resignation to frame it, but I don’t think it has been sent [to the Governor’s Office yet].”

A Shiv Sena leader said the resignation is unlikely to be forwarded to the Governor. “Once the probe is completed, Rathod may come back if he is given a clean chit. If it is accepted by the Governor, the minister will have to be sworn in again if the government wants to reinstate him,” the leader said.