BJP names Ravindra Chavan as state unit chief, with an eye on MMR

MUMBAI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has named its Dombivli legislator and a Maratha leader Ravindra Chavan as the state president, seeking to hold sway on the crucial Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The party’s present state president and revenue minister Chandrashekhar Banwakule made this announcement at a meeting in Ahilyanagar recently, although union home minister Amit Shah had also indicated the move in Nanded last week. Ravindra Chavan, BJP state president (Photo by Bhushan Koyande / Hindustan Times)

“A formal announcement is expected from the party’s leadership in next few days,” Bawankule said at the function in Ahilyanagar.

MMR is crucial to BJP’s expansion plans for Maharashtra. The area is the state’s biggest urban conglomeration with eight municipal corporations. It has about 67 of 288 assembly seats, and 11 of 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra. For years, the area was dominated by Shiv Sena; and now a few years after the split in the party, BJP is looking to establish its control here.

In last year’s assembly election, BJP won 30 out of 67 seats in MMR while Shiv Sena won 17 and NCP 3, which adds up to 50 seats in the region for the ruling Mahayuti. As part of its expansion plans, BJP is aiming to win most of the municipal corporations, including Mumbai.

“It would mean not just reducing Uddhav Thackeray’s political clout further but also keeping Shinde-led Shiv Sena in check,” a senior minister from the party told HT. Chavan, a four-time legislator from Dombivli is expected to play a significant role in propelling the party’s agenda.

“Chavan is an urban leader who has a good understanding of ground level politics in the Konkan belt, especially Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts. The party is in direct contest with both factions of Sena in this region. Chavan’s aggressive approach will be handy while combating both Sena factions,” said a BJP minister.

Shinde, who played a significant role in maintaining an undivided Sena’s hold over the MMR, is keen to occupy the erstwhile Shiv Sena’s space. He is backed by a strong control over Thane district and is also recruiting aggressively, poaching heavily from Sena (UBT).

The next few months in the run up to the civic polls will see an intense political battle not just between the ruling Mahayuti and Opposition parties but also within the ruling alliance. Chavan’s major opportunity in his political career so far may also turn out to be a test of his skill as a leader.

Chavan was not available for a comment to HT.