Mumbai: Shilpa Keluskar has emerged as the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) official candidate for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections from ward 173 in Sion, despite the party having filed a police complaint against her on January 3 over the alleged unauthorised use of its nomination papers. BJP, Sena turn rivals in Sion ward

The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) has not only validated her nomination, but also allotted her the BJP’s official symbol for the January 15 civic polls.

This has set up an unwanted contest between alliance partners, with Keluskar, contesting on a BJP ticket, pitted against the Shiv Sena’s Pooja Kamble. The BJP and Shiv Sena are allies in the BMC elections.

The BJP had initially issued Keluskar a nomination letter for the ward, but later asked her to withdraw after conceding the seat to the Shiv Sena on the final day of nominations. Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam had written to the SEC requesting that Keluskar’s nomination not be accepted, stating that the party had withdrawn the nomination forms issued to her.

BJP leaders also claimed that Keluskar submitted a colour photocopy of the nomination letter—known as the AB form—after the party asked her to return it. The party also lodged a police complaint that the A and B forms had been stolen.

Defying the party diktat, Keluskar, wife of former BJP corporator Datta Keluskar, refused to withdraw her nomination and remained unreachable until the withdrawal deadline passed on January 2. During scrutiny, election officials found her documents to be valid, clearing her candidature as a BJP nominee from ward 173.

The Shiv Sena has fielded Pooja Kamble, wife of former corporator Ramdas Kamble. Kamble moved court seeking cancellation of Keluskar’s nomination, claiming it was supported by forged documents, but failed to get relief.

While the BJP maintains that it has not endorsed Keluskar, the allotment of the party symbol has made her a strong contender. “Local BJP MLA Tamil Selvan and even a section of party leaders are reportedly in favour of her candidature and may not campaign for the official Mahayuti candidate, Kamble,” said a Shiv Sena leader.

Keshav Upadhye, BJP spokesperson, said, “We have not supported Keluskar, as the seat has been conceded to Shiv Sena.”