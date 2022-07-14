BJP set to keep major ministries like home, finance
Mumbai A fortnight after the coalition government was sworn in, the leaders seem to have arrived at a power-sharing agreement. The Eknath Shinde camp, which includes a total of 40 defectors from the Shiv Sena (including Shinde himself), may get 16 ministerial berths, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will retain the other 27.
The state can have a maximum of 43 members in the council of ministers, including the chief minister. According to information, the Shinde faction which has one third of the MLAs in the ruling alliance, has managed to get more than 30% of the ministerial berths. While BJP has conceded a little more in terms of berths in the ministry, in return it has bagged key departments like home, finance, revenue, cooperation and water resources that will give the party control of the government.
“The Shinde camp may get urban development, public health, medical education, agriculture and rural development. The BJP is also eager to retain departments like housing for the urban connect,” said a senior BJP leader.
Currently, only chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis are there in the cabinet. The expansion of the cabinet is likely next week, after presidential elections on July 18.
However, not all the slots in the council of ministers are expected to be filled at once. “To hold out a carrot for any disgruntled legislators, some berths in the council of ministers will be kept vacant,” said the BJP leader.
A senior Shiv Sena leader claimed that the differences in the Shinde camp could come to the fore if many claimants for cabinet posts felt left out. Ministers who had jumped ship to Shinde expect to be accommodated in the council of ministers, while some legislators expected to be promoted as ministers. It is learnt that some like Bacchu Kadu, who was a minister of state in the Thackeray regime, are eager for a cabinet portfolio like agriculture.
A legislator close to Fadnavis claimed that the BJP’s choice of ministerial faces may be “as surprising as the decision to anoint Eknath Shinde as the chief minister with Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.” He added that the BJP’s names may include defectors from parties like the Congress and NCP like Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and Ganesh Naik. BJP legislators Ravindra Chavan and Sanjay Kute may be included in the council of ministers, while independent MLA Ravi Rana, who had taken on the Shiv Sena over the Hanuman Chalisa issue, may also be made a minister of state.
There are chances that if Chandrakant Patil, the incumbent BJP Maharashtra president is inducted as a cabinet minister, a leader from the other backward classes (OBC) like Pankaja Munde, may be brought in to head the party in Maharashtra.
Pankaja, daughter of late Gopinath Munde, is a mass leader of the BJP in Maharashtra, and had lost the 2019 assembly elections to estranged cousin Dhananjay Munde of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) from her father’s pocket borough of Parli in Beed district. Counted as one of Fadnavis’ adversaries within the BJP, Pankaja has been reportedly sidelined by being overlooked for nominations to the state legislative council.
India repatriates four Pak nationals via Attari border
In a goodwill gesture, India on Wednesday repatriated four Pakistani nationals, who were arrested for illegally crossing over to India, via the Attari-Wagah border. Ali Hassan (19), Muhammad Niwaz (38), Shah Niwaz (70) of Lahore and Khuda Bai (70), were handed over to the Pakistan Rangers by the Border Security Force at the zero line after their immigration-related formalities were checked at the Attari integrated check post.
Army jawan cremated with military honours in Ferozepur
Ferozepur: Army jawan Kuldeep Singh, 29, who died reportedly due to heart attack during duty at the Indo-China Border in Ladakh on Monday, was cremated with military honours at hKuldeep'snative Lauhuke Kalan village in Zira block of Ferozepur on Wednesday. Kuldeep joined the army in 2014 and was in the 21 Sikh Punjab Regiment. He is survived by his wife, son, mother, elder brother and three sisters.
LU Ex-VC found involved in 2019 LU LLB paper leak in departmental inquiry
Former registrar and officiating vice chancellor of Lucknow University, and present registrar of Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, Varanasi, SK Shukla was suspended on Wednesday. The state government took the decision for Shukla's alleged involvement in the 2019 LU LLB question paper leak case. “Prima facie SK Shukla was found involved in LLB question paper leak in Lucknow University. This fact came to light in a departmental inquiry,” higher education minister, Yogendra Upadhyay said.
Agriculture dept flying squad seizes unauthorised pesticides in Bathinda
A day after it was formed, the flying squad of the agriculture department seized unauthorised bio-stimulants and suspected stocks of pesticides from different places in Bathinda on Wednesday. Joint director of the department JPS Grewal, who led the team, said seven commercial establishments were inspected and a stock including 2,400kg organic manure, more than 700 litres of humic acid and 190 litres of seaweed was seized. Samples of all sized items were taken for examination.
Don’t prescribe drugs by brand name, Punjab health minister Jouramajra tells doctors
During Health and family welfare minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra's visit to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital (GNDH), Amritsar, and civil hospital in Tarn Taran to ascertain the shortcomings causing sufferings to patients, the minister said: “Doctors should write name of the salt instead of writing the brand name of drugs.” The minister was accompanied by MLAs Ajay Gupta and Manjinder Singh Lalpura, Health System Corporation MD Neelima, Amritsar civil surgeon Dr Charanjit Singh and Tarn Taran SMO Dr Swaranjit Dhawan.
