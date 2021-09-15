BJP starts statewide agitation against MVA over OBC quota

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday started its statewide agitation against Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government over reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in municipal and district body elections. The 27% reservation in electoral wards that the OBCs may be scrapped following a Supreme Court order that says the overall quota should not cross 50%.

Alleging that the state’s weak legal representation in the Supreme Court on OBC reservation led to the situation, the party said it will hold protests at 1,000 places across the state.It planned its agitation after the state election commission (SEC) announced on Monday bypolls in six district councils of Palghar, Dhule, Nandurbar, Akola, Washim, and Nagpur and 33 other panchayat samitis, on the seats vacated following the Supreme Court order against OBC quota in local bodies. The polls will be held on October 5 and counting of votes will be held the next day.

It means that no seat will be reserved for the OBC in the bypoll as the apex court asked the state government to collect empirical data for the community to reinstate their political reservation.

On Wednesday morning, the party started its agitation in Aurangabad where workers gathered and raised slogans against the MVA government.

“MVA government did not give a lawyer to present its side before the Supreme Court. Congress state president Nana Patole also pointed the same. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar owe an explanation to the OBC community,” Sanjay Kute, vice president, state BJP unit said on Tuesday.