BJP workers protest against lack of amenities in Kalyan, Dombivli

The BJP party workers staged a protest within Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation jurisdiction on Thursday claiming negligence of local authorities over the basic amenities required in the twin cities.

Thousands of protestors gathered at various parts in the city and walked towards the civic office in protest. They raised their voices against the lack of cleanliness and poor water supply in parts of Dombivli.

Taking potshots at the corruption in KDMC, MLA Ravindra Chavan said, “The negligent attitude towards the twin cities of Kalyan and Dombivli seems like the MVA’s aim is not mission Dombivli anymore, rather it is commission Dombivli. There are piles of garbage lying under foot over bridges at Dombivli station and no one seems to be concerned about it.”