BJP youth wing leader receives death threats from Pak terror outfit

Mumbai: The Bangur Nagar police on Thursday registered an FIR against a member of a suspected Pakistan-based terror outfit—Lashkar-e-Khalsa—for sending threat messages to Tajinder Singh Tiwana, Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party’s youth wing leader.

According to the complaint, Tiwana had received a call from an unidentified number at 9am on Thursday, but could not answer it as he was busy. However, after a few minutes he received WhatsApp messages from the same number.

The sender, who introduced himself as Sandeep Singh, a spokesperson of the terror outfit, threatened to kill Tiwana and his family if he did not quit BJP.

The BJP youth wing leader in his statement to the police also claimed that the sender issued death threats to other BJP and RSS leaders as well as Indian Army officials.

After receiving several threat messages, Tiwana approached the police.

Based on his complaint, an FIR was filed against the unidentified caller and sender of the threat messages under sections 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code. The police are trying to trace the caller through the mobile number from which Tiwana had received the messages.

Meanwhile, Tiwana said, “I know how to handle miscreants. These threats will not scare me or my family.”