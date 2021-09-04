Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Blast in Boisar textile unit: 2 workers killed, 5 injured
The blast is said to have taken place in the boiler section. (Pankaj D Raut)
The blast is said to have taken place in the boiler section. (Pankaj D Raut)
mumbai news

Blast in Boisar textile unit: 2 workers killed, 5 injured

Two workers were killed and five were injured in the incident and are undergoing treatment at private hospitals in Vasai
READ FULL STORY
By Ram Parmar, Palghar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 05:56 PM IST

A huge blast was reported at Jakharia Textiles, at Boisar MIDC on Saturday morning. Two workers were killed and five were injured in the incident and are undergoing treatment at private hospitals in Vasai and Boisar.

The blast is said to have taken place in the boiler section. The Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH), Vasai, are yet to ascertain the cause. The unit manufactured blended polyester cotton and viscose fabric, yarn dyeing, cotton linen, fabric yarn processing, fabric and other textile products.

Manish Sawant, station officer of Boisar MIDC fire brigade said the fire was reported at around 6am. “We reached the spot and with the help of three tenders, we doused the fire. Cooling operations are on. The dead workers have been identified as Mithilesh Rajwanshi, 35, and Chottelal Saroj, 35,” said senior inspector Suresh Kadam. The injured are Mukesh Yadav, Amit Yadav, Murli Gautam, Ganesh Patil and Umesh Ram, said Kadam.

Boisar MIDC police have registered a case of accidental death and have sent the two bodies or post-mortem. “We will summon Nitin Keshavji Shah, managing director of the Bhiwandi-registered company and then register a first information report,” said Kadam.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.