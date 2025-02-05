Civic education department allocated a budget of ₹3,955.64 crore for FY2025-26. In a first, funds allotted for financial literacy, cyber literacy and robotics projects BMC announces ‘Vision 2027’ for holistic school education

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has unveiled ‘Vision 2027’ for the all-round development of students in schools run by the civic body. In his budget speech on Tuesday, BMC commissioner and administrator Bhushan Gagrani used the acronym ‘SAMPURN’ (S-School Infrastructure, A-Admission, M-Merit, P-Productivity, U-Universalisation of Education, R-Responsibility, N-Nutrition and Health) to describe the programme.

‘Mission SAMPURN’ will be implemented from the 2025-26 academic year and aims to provide ‘complete’ or ‘holistic’ development of students, under the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP) and Right to Education (RTE) policy.

In line with this goal, the BMC has made a budgetary allocation of ₹3,955.64 crore for its education department for FY2025-26, compared to ₹3,497.82 crore in 2024-25. This year, a provision of ₹411.30 crore has been made for capital works. Although the education budget has increased by ₹457.82 crore vis-à-vis the last financial year, the share for education has decreased by 1.07 percentage points in the overall BMC budget.

In the budget provisions, the BMC’s education department has announced the Purak Poshan Aahar (Supplementary Nutrition) scheme for students from pre-primary to Class 10, across BMC-run schools. A provision of ₹117.37 crore has been made for the primary and secondary sections. Rajesh Kankal, education officer, said, “We have decided to introduce this scheme to provide adequate nutrition to all students. In the near future, we will establish a committee to make for suggestions on food.”

For the first time, the BMC’s education department has allocated funds, ₹23.6 crore, for cyber literacy, to help students leverage the internet for educational development. The BMC is collaborating with experts to provide a year-long training course for students in Classes 8 and 9, in all civic schools.

The BMC has also allotted ₹12 crore for ‘Mission Financial Literacy’, another first, in the upcoming academic year, for Classes 6 to 9. Students will gain exposure to live concepts such as budgeting, investment, insurance, loans and interest through teaching materials, field visits and other training.

To promote STEM education, the BMC has announced a provision of ₹10 crore for robotics projects (STERM), another effort to keep the curriculum contemporary. Under this provision, the BMC plans to set up STERM labs to foster an interest in science and technology. “These projects help students improve their analytical and creative thinking skills,” Kankal, said.

In addition, the BMC has decided to expand the scope of some existing schemes. These include a gamified learning app for 32,659 students of Classes 8 and 9. The budget has also made a provision of ₹7.23 crore to build 112 computer labs.

The BMC budget is also concerned about ₹6,581.08 crore in dues owed to the civic body by the state government. These funds relate to the remuneration of teaching and non-teaching staff in civic school. As per the norms of the state government for secondary education, 100 percent of expenditure on salaries of the staff working in 49 aided BMC schools is reimbursed by the government. The government also provides 50% of grants of primary schools.

Currently, the BMC provides free education to 2,60,544 students (1,33,422 boys and 1,27,122 girls) in 938 primary schools across eight mediums (Marathi, Hindi, Gujarati, Urdu, English, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada) Free education is being imparted by 1,244 teachers to 38,450 students (19,567 boys and 18,883 girls) in 191 civic-run secondary schools.