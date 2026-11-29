MUMBAI: The commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Ashwini Bhide has decided to withdraw the plan to use a recreational ground in Bandra (East) for a Metro 11 site office, much to the relief of residents of the suburb who have been opposing the proposed plan. iiiMumbai, India - November 27, 2026: Residents of bandra east are up in arms After the mumbai suburban collector decided to give away rg to metro 11 in Mumbai, India, on Friday, November 27, 2026. (Photo by Satish Bate / Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times) more

This development comes a day after residents of Bandra (East) wrote to the Mumbai suburban district collector, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) and Bhide, demanding that the land be restored for its designated recreational use. The residents had also announced plans to protest against the allotment on Sunday, as reported by HT.

On Saturday, Bhide assured local MLA Varun Sardesai that the decision to hand over the plot to the MMRCL will be revoked. Sardesai confirmed to HT that Bhide, who is also the MMRCL managing director, had given him the assurance following his letter to her and a subsequent conversation seeking reversal of the suburban district collector’s decision to allot the 3,500-square-metre plot to MMRCL.

When HT subsequently texted Bhide for a confirmation on if she had indeed assured that the decision will be reversed, she responded with a “yes.”

“The reservation has not been changed at all. The plot was temporarily allotted to set up offices for metro-related work. It was used for Metro 3 and retained for Metro 11. However, considering the local demand we may not use this particular land for temporary works of metro,” said Bhide.

The plot, located near Guru Nanak Hospital at the junction of Jagat Vidya Marg and Madhusudan Kalelkar Marg, is designated as a recreational ground (RG) under Mumbai’s Development Plan 2034. However, the suburban district collector allotted it to MMRCL on September 1 for five years to accommodate the Metro 11 site office and associated activities.

Construction had already begun on the plot, with pits being dug – each around four feet deep – for the foundation. The office was expected to accommodate cabins for 15 MMRCL department heads, besides parking facilities.

The land had earlier housed the Metro 3 site office for 11 years. After its dismantling a few months ago, residents had hoped that the long-promised recreational space would finally be developed. The Madhusudan Kalelkar Marg Advanced Locality Management (MK Marg ALM), representing 16 housing societies and around 5,000 residents, had questioned why a temporary project office should take precedence over a public amenity meant for generations.