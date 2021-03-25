BMC crackdown on property tax defaulters

In order to meet its property tax collection target of ₹5,200 crore for the ongoing financial year, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) initiated action against eight property tax defaulters in the city by sealing of two ongoing construction sites and also disconnecting water supply lines in housing societies. The BMC has collected around ₹4,100 crore, as of Wednesday against the target of ₹5,200 crore.

Further, the BMC’s standing committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav, on Wednesday gave directions to the BMC’s assessment and collection department to not levy penalty of two per cent on outstanding property tax amounts in case of clearing their arrears by March 31, 2021.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the BMC said, in K West ward covering Andheri, four water connection lines were disconnected from a housing society in Versova as the society defaulted in tax payments amounting to Rs87.24 lakh. Meanwhile, in Malad west water connection of a real estate firm was disconnected owing to Rs2.65-crore arrears.