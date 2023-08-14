Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 100 beds at SevenHills Hospital for those from peripheral hospitals

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 14, 2023 12:40 AM IST

Ever since BMC took over the SevenHills Hospital in Marol, in April 2020, under the Disaster Management Act, it became the go-to centre for Covid-hit patients with a capacity of 1,850 beds. The decision was taken keeping in mind the rise in monsoon illness and to help facilitate better patient care

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to dedicate 100 intensive care unit beds with dialysis facilities in SevenHills Hospitals to critically ill patients admitted to its 16 peripheral hospitals.

Ever since BMC took over the SevenHills Hospital in Marol, in April 2020, under the Disaster Management Act, it became the go-to centre for Covid-hit patients with a capacity of 1,850 beds. The decision was taken keeping in mind the rise in monsoon illness and to help facilitate better patient care. “While the peripheral BMC hospitals are well equipped to handle monsoon-related diseases, the 100 ICU beds in SevenHills Hospital with dialysis facility will further fortify the healthcare services for patients,” said a BMC health official. “It will not only benefit patients from our peripheral hospitals but also from other Mumbai Metropolitan Region”.

