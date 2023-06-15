Husband’s Aadhaar not mandatory for admitting pregnant women: BMC to hospitals

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday instructed all civic-run hospitals, maternity homes and health officers to ensure that no pregnant woman is denied treatment due to unavailability of documents, especially her husband’s Aadhaar. The move came after activist Yashodhara Salve highlighted the issue of some pregnant women being denied admission and case papers at BMC-run hospitals. Salve has said that they will now conduct workshops at these hospitals to make patients aware of the problems. (Video Volunteers)

Last month, Sunita Gangole, a resident of Gujarat’s Umbergaon, who visits Mumbai for four months a year to work on pre-monsoon projects, was denied treatment at Rajawadi hospital in Ghatkopar.

“I visited the hospital for my pregnancy-related treatment. They asked for my husband’s Aadhaar. When I denied having it, they made me sit from morning to evening and did not give me the case paper. They even asked me to go back to my village,” she claimed.

Salve’s team came to know of the incident and helped Sunita get admission. “When we approached the social worker at Rajawadi hospital, he said they had orders from higher officials that patients without their husband’s Aadhaar should not be admitted. However, he refused to show us the documents or orders. After arguing with the worker for an hour, an obstetrician intervened and got Sunita admitted,” Salve said.

The activist, who is also a citizen reporter at Video Volunteers, then uploaded a video of similar cases at Rajawadi and Wadia hospital and also started an online petition. “We met officials of Maharashtra State Commission for Women and wrote a letter to the BMC. We then got a call from a civic officer who said they would look into the matter.”

On Wednesday, BMC’s executive health officer Dr Mangala Gomare wrote to all peripheral hospitals, medical colleges, maternity homes and health officials. “We received various complaints from NGOs and activists on non-admission of pregnant women in the absence of Aadhaar. I strictly instruct you to ensure that they are not denied admission, examination and treatment due to non-availability of Aadhaar.”

“Aadhaar is necessary to extend the benefits of government schemes like JSY (Janani Suraksha Yojana), JSSK (Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram), and PMMVY (Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana). But to create perfect documentation of a newborn, it is unacceptable to deny healthcare services to pregnant women due to non-availability of documents,” Gomare said in her letter.

Gomare also wrote a letter to Salve. “Several government schemes for ANC/PNC (antenatal and postnatal care) mothers are implemented in Mumbai. These schemes offer financial incentives for which a patient’s details such as Aadhaar, bank details etc. are mandatory as per the government of India guidelines.”

“Complete details of parents are also required to make accurate entries in the birth records, which will be the first important document of a newborn,” the letter added.

