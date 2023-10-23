BMC education dept issues notice to schools with low class 10 exam results

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) education department has taken a stern stance on schools with less than 85% success rates in the class 10 examination held in March 2023. Notices have been dispatched to the principals of 88 such schools, warning of potential disciplinary action if they fail to provide a satisfactory explanation within seven days. HT Image

Mumbai, with a total of 243 secondary schools across the city and its suburbs, witnessed a drop in this year’s class 10 results compared to the previous year. Officials from the education department said, “In 2022, an impressive 97% of students passed the examination, but in 2023, the pass rate dipped to 87%. In light of these statistics, the education department has initiated a review of school performance to ensure improved outcomes for the March 2024 examinations.”

As part of this evaluation process, the education department has dispatched notices to the principals of 88 schools with results below the 85% benchmark, an officer added. This action has sparked controversy. Legislative council member Kapil Patil has sent a letter to the education officer Raju Tadvi, urging the withdrawal of these notices.

Patil maintains that there may be multiple factors contributing to the diminished results, and a thorough investigation is necessary. He advocates for counselling and additional guidance to help students achieve better outcomes and insists that principals and teachers should not instil fear by threatening disciplinary actions.

In response to these concerns, the education officer defended the department’s position, emphasising the gravity of an 85% result rate. The officer highlighted the significant educational losses that occur when such outcomes are not met. He noted that the department routinely provides suggestions to principals for enhancing educational quality, but written notices were necessary in this instance to promote progress among students.

Patil’s letter argues against the notion of solely holding principals and teachers accountable for results below 85%. It underscores the importance of addressing the myriad reasons behind these lower outcomes and emphasises the need for counselling and guidance to bolster student achievement. The letter asserts that instilling a sense of fear among educators is counterproductive.

Anil Bornare, President of the Mumbai Marathi Teachers Union, has called on the Education Officers of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation to refrain from assigning blame to principals and teachers for single-year declines in results. Bornare has urged the prompt withdrawal of the notices, arguing that teachers may lose morale, impeding effective study and teaching. He also points out that teachers are increasingly burdened with non-academic responsibilities, which, in turn, affects their teaching duties.

