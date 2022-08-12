BMC employee arrested for duping 20 job aspirants
Mumbai: A 31-year-old employee of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing them jobs in the civic body.
The Park Site police officials said, the accused, Sameer Baban Padelkar, works as a labourer with the D-Ward office of BMC for over a decade. He cheated over 20 people in the last four years and took at least ₹3 to ₹4 lakh from each of them.
According to the police, one of the job aspirants, Praful Gamare, 30, a resident of Diva, Thane met Padelkar in 2018 through a common friend when he was promised a job. The accused asked to pay ₹1 lakh, and he took the first instalment of ₹50,000 in November 2018. Later, the accused took a total of ₹4.5 lakh from the complainant till October 2020 and after that, he changed his mobile number.
As the complainant did not get a job and his money back, he approached the Park Site police as the accused had received the money in Vikroli area. Police recorded his statement and registered a case of cheating and breach of trust against Padelkar. The police visited the accused place but did not find him, said police inspector Vinayak Mer of the Park Site police station.
Police got information that Padelkar was seen in the Sion area from where police arrested him on Wednesday. He was produced in court and remanded in police custody till August 12. During interrogation, the accused confessed that he had duped several people in the last four years, added Mer.
Experts sceptical over implementation of Navi Mumbai’s new Development Plan
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has published its very first proposed 250 pages Development Plan (DP) for the city. Its implementation will incur an expenditure of ₹10,589Cr wherein the mere cost of acquisition of the plots is projected at ₹1,764Cr. Prior to this, Navi Mumbai's development was done as per the plans determined by CIDCO. For further development as foreseen, NMMC has documented 924 plots, demand pending with CIDCO.
Seven die in latest ‘hooch tragedy’ in Saran
Seven persons died and two others were hospitalised in the last 24 hours in yet another suspected hooch tragedy in Bihar's Saran district, local officials said. The latest tragedy took place at Audha and Bhuwalpur villages under the jurisdiction of Marhaura and Garkha police stations, respectively. With this, the death toll in a series of hooch tragedies that has struck parts of Saran since August 3 late evening climbed to 18.
No PM ambitions, but will work for Oppn unity: Nitish
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday maintained he had no prime ministerial ambitions but said he was looking forward to play a “positive” role in forging opposition unity against the ruling NDA at the Centre. The JD(U) leader was also asked whether he would be going to Gujarat, the home turf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to campaign for the assembly elections scheduled later this year.
Crew members of Swiss yacht rescued in Alibag
It was probably the longest and most nerve-wracking wait for Captain Karuna Nidhan Pandey (52) and his four other crew members. They were awaiting help following a blast in their Swiss-made yacht, MS Porrima, amid rough seas and strong winds in the wee hours of Friday, 20 nautical miles off the Navgaon coast in Alibag Taluka. The crew members, however, were successfully rescued and airlifted by the Indian Coast Guard ship, Agrim, and a helicopter.
Weekend rush ups CNG demand, leaves long queues at pumps
Mumbai The long weekend rush exiting the city starting Thursday night impacted daily commuters on Friday morning as Compressed Natural Gas stations across Mumbai faced a shortage of supply. According to a statement released by Mahanagar Gas Limited, which provides CNG across the city, the vehicular traffic leaving the city for the upcoming long weekend pushed the demand for CNG. Nilesh Sable (49), a taxi driver plying in Sion added that post noon, the situation improved slightly.
