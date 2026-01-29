MUMBAI: Facing an acute shortage of space to establish dog shelters, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to explore a public-private partnership (PPP) model and will soon invite expressions of interest from private animal welfare organisations. BMC eyes PPP model for dog shelters amid space crunch, to invite private NGOs

The civic body is required to create shelter facilities for an estimated 90,600 street dogs in the city. By partnering with private organisations, officials hope to fast-track the process of setting up and operating shelters.

“The role of animal welfare organisations could be under a PPP model, where they may set up and operate dog shelters on their own land. Alternatively, organisations could establish shelters on land provided by the BMC and take responsibility for feeding and care,” Dr Kalimpasha Pathan, general manager of veterinary health department of BMC.

Under the proposed arrangement, the BMC will sponsor the initiative by covering costs related to maintenance, upkeep and feeding of the animals. “Feeding rates could be finalised through the bidding process in response to the BMC’s call,” Pathan added.

At present, the BMC does not operate any dog shelters of its own, as Mumbai historically did not have a policy mandating such facilities. Stray dogs are typically seized only if found to be aggressive or rabid, while others are sterilised and released back into the areas from where they were picked up.

However, the situation has changed following a November 7, 2025 directive by the Supreme Court of India, which ordered civic bodies to seize stray dogs found in places such as educational institutions, hospitals, stadiums and railway stations, sterilise them and relocate them to permanent shelters. Since the ruling, the BMC has been struggling to identify suitable land for dedicated shelters.

To ensure that animal welfare standards, including veterinary care, handling, feeding and sanitation, are not compromised, only organisations recognised by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) will be eligible to participate. “This should ensure that shelters are managed effectively and efficiently,” Pathan said.

The proposal, however, has drawn criticism from animal welfare groups. The Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) questioned the reliance on private organisations. “Private NGOs have their own limitations in terms of infrastructure and staffing. Depending on them to execute such a critical task is not ideal,” said Pawan Sharma, founder-president of RAWW. “The BMC should have its own dedicated setup, like the forest department, and then seek additional support from external agencies. Animal welfare issues directly impact human health and must be closely monitored and addressed.”